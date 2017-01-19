Competency Hearing Sought For Iowan Accused of Voting Twice

A defense attorney says a Des Moines woman accused of voting twice in the 2016 general election might not be competent to stand trial.

A trial date of Feb. 6 has been set for 56-year-old Terri Rote, who's pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and voter misconduct. Officials say the registered Republican submitted two early ballots in Polk County.

Rote's attorney, Jane White, said in a motion for a competence evaluation filed Tuesday that Rote isn't able to focus for long periods and has other "cognitive limitations." The motion also says it's unlikely that Rote could assist in her defense.

Online court records don't yet show whether the judge has ruled on the motion.

