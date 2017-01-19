Two GFW Students In D.C. For Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day will mean hundreds of thousands will pack into D.C. to witness the swearing-in of the next president, including some people from our area.

For Cory Becker and Macy Lee, it's like a dream come true for these history and politics enthusiasts.

Lee said, "Being there on that day is like anybody who loves politics has always wanted to do."

The two GFW juniors – who were both in D.C. this past summer on different trips – and two of their family members set off Jan. 18 to the nation's capitol to join the estimated 800,000 people on the Mall for Inauguration Day.

Becker said, "I remember in fourth grade watching Obama's inauguration, the first one... with the parade and how interesting it would be to go see one and now I'm going to go see one and I'm so excited."

... And it all had to do with a little bit of luck.

Becker said, "I went onto Senator Amy Klobuchar's website to fill out her email survey and so I asked her, we're high school students at GFW and we'd be interested in tickets."

And after some waiting, Becker learned in December he won four tickets by lottery for the inauguration.

Lee said, "When he called me, what else would he be calling me about except the tickets so I got really excited and my first instincts would be worried because we had nothing planned and this is a huge event."

As these students, who aren't old enough vote, witness history, it will be with slightly different views of the new president.

Becker said, "I am a Trump fan, like you said I can't vote, so I campaigned for him as much as I could, I watched all of the debates.

Lee said, "Unlike Cory, I'm not a huge fan. I wasn't this entire election, but I'm hopeful, I'm optimistic."

And it's not just the man but American democracy that will be the highlight of this adventure.

