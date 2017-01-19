KEYC - AgStar Technoledge Conference

AgStar Technoledge Conference

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, Minn -

More than 120 people in the Ag industry gathered to share information on technology from personal experiences.

"We really like to have growers network with each other, learn the latest technology out there whether it's going to help their farm in the future or just knowing about it and how they can apply it," AgStar Assistant Vice President, Glenn Wachtler said.

Providing information on the new hot topics when it comes to technology in agriculture because with it changing all the time it's important for farmers to stay updated.

"IPads and smart phones are becoming common places we all know but the newer stuff is so much better and sometimes some guys in farming kind of drag their feet in upgrading that stuff," Ag Industry Consultant, Chad Colby said.

Chad says soil sensors are a big hit for this year.

"Sensors that we actually put in our fields that report on what's going on in the soil in real time so more than just moisture but nutrients and all kinds of fun things that we can track because we don't want to waste any obviously water but we don't want to waste any nutrients," Colby said.

Bringing a whole new level of sensing happening inside the soil sent right to the palm of the grower's hand.

And while drones have been around for a while, Chad says new regulations from the FAA making them legal to fly commercially will increase the amount of Farmers who will use them.

"The old way of doing it you had to be a pilot you had to get a 333 exemption and I'm one of them. There was only 5 thousand of us in the entire US that could do that," Colby said.

Everything in Agriculture relies on tracking information and without technology there would be issues.

"If you compare the amount of fertilizer and chemicals to today we actually use about the same amount except we produce twice the amount of crop. And basically between now and 2050 we have to double food output. American agriculture has to double food output by 2050 to feed the world and to do that we're going to use every little bit of technology we can get our hands on," Colby said.

--KEYC News 12

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

