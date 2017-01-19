AgStar Technoledge Conference

More than 120 people in the Ag industry gathered to share information on technology from personal experiences.

"We really like to have growers network with each other, learn the latest technology out there whether it's going to help their farm in the future or just knowing about it and how they can apply it," AgStar Assistant Vice President, Glenn Wachtler said.

Providing information on the new hot topics when it comes to technology in agriculture because with it changing all the time it's important for farmers to stay updated.

"IPads and smart phones are becoming common places we all know but the newer stuff is so much better and sometimes some guys in farming kind of drag their feet in upgrading that stuff," Ag Industry Consultant, Chad Colby said.

Chad says soil sensors are a big hit for this year.

"Sensors that we actually put in our fields that report on what's going on in the soil in real time so more than just moisture but nutrients and all kinds of fun things that we can track because we don't want to waste any obviously water but we don't want to waste any nutrients," Colby said.

Bringing a whole new level of sensing happening inside the soil sent right to the palm of the grower's hand.

And while drones have been around for a while, Chad says new regulations from the FAA making them legal to fly commercially will increase the amount of Farmers who will use them.

"The old way of doing it you had to be a pilot you had to get a 333 exemption and I'm one of them. There was only 5 thousand of us in the entire US that could do that," Colby said.

Everything in Agriculture relies on tracking information and without technology there would be issues.

"If you compare the amount of fertilizer and chemicals to today we actually use about the same amount except we produce twice the amount of crop. And basically between now and 2050 we have to double food output. American agriculture has to double food output by 2050 to feed the world and to do that we're going to use every little bit of technology we can get our hands on," Colby said.

--KEYC News 12