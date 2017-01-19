MSU Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrating Clinical Sciences Building

MSU holds a ribbon–cutting ceremony for its nearly 38 million dollar Clinical Sciences Building.

The School of Nursing and the departments of Dental Hygiene and Speech and Hearing & Rehabilitation Services occupy the state of the arts facility.

“What’s important about the building is the impact it will have on our students and the opportunities they will have to experience hands on, applied learning that will prepare them to go on for more education or to join the work force as the talent that Minnesota so desperately needs," Trustee, Bob Hoffman said.

A public community fair event for the College of Allied Health and nursing will be on Saturday April 22nd.

--KEYC News 12