UPDATE: Two Students in Critical Condition After Being Hit in Otsego

Authorities say three high school students were hit by a pickup truck at a bus stop in Otsego, and the pickup driver is under arrest.

The students from Rogers High School were transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. A boy and a girl, both 15 and from Otsego, are in critical condition Thursday afternoon while another 15-year-old boy, also from Otsego, is in serious condition.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says a bus was picking up the students and had its stop arm extended. And, when the students walked toward the bus they were struck by the pickup.

The 22-year-old man who was driving the pickup was arrested.

Crisis teams were present at Rogers High School to provide support for students and staff.

