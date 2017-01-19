Husband Charged in Connection to Wife's Death

The husband of a Cottage Grove woman who was found dead in their home has been charged with second-degree murder.

43-year-old Stephen Carl Allwine was ordered held in lieu of a $1 million bail on Wednesday. He was arrested Tuesday morning.

The case, deemed suspicious by authorities, was under investigation for two months. Cottage Grove police involved the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and other local, state and federal agencies in the investigation.

Amy Allwine was found dead in the couple's home on Nov. 13 after police received a 911 call. She was 43 years old.

