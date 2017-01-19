St. Clair Hosts Annual Coaches Vs. Cancer Event

Community members are rallying in the St. Clair High School gymnasium to support a special cause.



Thursday marks the sixth annual Coaches vs. Cancer event, where spectators can donate money to the American Cancer Society for each basket made.

With each aim, head coach says they hope to bring a community that's been closely affected by the disease together.



“Tonight’s about supporting our efforts as a team and surrounding those who have been affected. A phrase that we use is surround, support and inspire. By coming here and surrounding those that need it, supporting our efforts and trying to inspire those at a time when life might be a little difficult. That’s what makes this community special," said Varsity Head Coach Charlie Freitag.

St. Clair has the largest high school Coaches vs. Cancer event in the Midwest division, raising over $100,000 in just 5 years. This year, event coordinators say they are hoping to meet their goal of $30,000.

--KEYC News 12