On Last Day, Obama Cuts Prison Terms of 12 Inmates From Iowa

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
President Obama has shortened prison sentences for a dozen inmates from Iowa who are serving time on drug manufacturing and dealing charges.

In his last act in office, the president Thursday commuted the sentences for 360 federal inmates convicted on drug charges.

The list includes 12 former Iowa residents whose terms were each shaved by several years, including nine convicted on methamphetamine-related charges.

Under the commutations, Sergio Ramirez of Des Moines will complete his sentence in July and Michael Shranklen of Ankeny will be released in August. Both received 20-year sentences in 2003 for distributing methamphetamines.

Six other inmates from Iowa will now be released in 2019. Four others saw their sentences shortened. They include Johnny McAtee of Dubuque, who had been serving a 2006 life sentence on meth charges. McAtee's sentence has been reduced to 30 years.

-KEYC News 12

