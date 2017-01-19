Madelia Begins Assembling Marketing Plan After Fire

Madelia takes their first step toward a comprehensive plan.



In what will be the first meeting of many over the next 18 months, community members gathered to brainstorm how they want to market the city moving forward, and what they'd like to see in town.



"It's going to be quite a plan and quite a process. By the time we got it done, but hopefully by the end we'll have a good direction. Everyone will have a chance to share what they think should happen with Madelia in the future," Madelia City Administrator Jane Piepgras said.



The city continues to push for tax abatement from the capitol. Governor Mark Dayton vetoed legislation that included measures that would have given businesses in the fire ravaged downtown lower property taxes.

-- KEYC News 12