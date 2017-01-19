Waseca Falls To West On The Mat, 39-26

In their Thursday night match-up against the Waseca Bluejays, the Mankato West Scarlets came away with the 39-26 victory.

Highlights include the Scarlet's Charlie Pickell, ranked #1 in the state, tech falling Dayton Deutsch 19-4 in the 120 pound match.

The #2 wrestler in the state at 220, West's Zachary Jakes pinned Jacob Hertzog in 1:21.