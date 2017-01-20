Mapleton Man Charged After Allegedly Firing Weapon At Neighbor's Home

A Mapleton man is charged after allegedly firing his weapon toward his neighbor's home.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a home in Mapleton on Christmas.

The homeowner claimed that a bullet had traveled through his back bedroom wall, ricocheted off the east wall and went into a closet while their family was gathering for Christmas.

Further investigation found that the bullet had allegedly been fired from the second story window of a nearby residence.

When police went to the home, 25-year-old Corey Brandon Johnson indicated that he fired the shot and was allegedly holding the gun outside of the window upstairs at the time of the incident.He said "it went off, and I freaked out" He claimed that he didn't want to hurt anyone. Johnson did not say why he fired the weapon.

Police gave Johnson a breathalyzer test, and he tested a .178.

Officers also allegedly found marijuana while in his bedroom.

He is charged with one felony count of a dangerous weapon, one count of possessing a firearm while under the influence, and one count of drug possession. His court appearance is set for February 16.