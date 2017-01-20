Rice County Sheriff's Office Investigating After Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Lakeville man was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday.

Police responded to Union Lake Trail and Dalton Avenue in rural Rice County just before 5 Wednesday night on a call regarding a possible deceased person inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found 32-year-old Tyler Lee, of Lakeville, dead in the driver’s seat.

Lee’s body has been transported to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities don’t believe there to be any danger to the public.