KEYC - UPDATE: Driver Charged With Striking, Injuring Teens With Pickup

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Updated: 12:17 p..m.
A criminal complaint against the driver of a pickup truck that struck and seriously injured three high school students in Otsego says he told investigators he never saw the school bus stopped with its flashing lights or the teens who were about to board it until it was too late.  
    Twenty-two-year-old Cody Scott Pech is charged with three counts of causing great bodily harm by operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. 
    Two of the 15-year-old students from Rogers High School remain hospitalized in critical condition. The third student is in serious condition. 
    The bus driver and students on the bus told investigators the stop arm was extended and red lights were flashing on the bus when the pickup plowed into the students Thursday morning. 
    Pech is expected in court Friday afternoon. 
Two of the three teens hospitalized after they were struck at a bus stop in Otsego remain in critical condition. 
    And the man driving the pickup truck that struck the 15-year-old students from Rogers High School is expected to face criminal charges Friday. 
    A Hennepin County Medical Center spokeswoman says Greta Jenson and Beckett Olson are in critical condition and Ian Orina is in serious condition. 
    The Wright County Sheriff's Office says a bus was picking up the students and had its stop arm extended Thursday morning. And, when the students walked toward the bus they were struck by the pickup.
    A 22-year-old Lexington man driving the pickup was arrested. He's expected in court Friday afternoon. 

