Freeborn County Disaster Recovery Center Transitioning To Waseca County

The Freeborn County Disaster Recovery Center is ending its operations for those impacted by September flooding.

As recovery efforts continue, FEMA Disaster Recovery center services in Freeborn County will transition to Waseca County beginning Wednesday, January 25th at 6 p.m.

The Waseca County center is located at Waseca Public Safety Center at 303 South State Street.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays until further notice.

January 30 is the final deadline to apply for FEMA assistance.

To register, call 800.621.3362 or register online at disasterassistance.gov.