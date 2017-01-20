Eagles Club Bite-A-Burger Fundraiser To Fight Cancer

The Eagles Club hosted their 16th annual “Bite-A-Burger” fundraiser in support for the fight against cancer.

The club served hamburgers with a side of tater tots for six dollars.

The fundraiser started at 11 o’clock this morning and serves until 8 tonight.

Eagles Club Member, Gary Zachow says, “It’s a real good feeling. We have a lot of people. Just about everybody’s life is touched by cancer one way or the other so it’s a good feeling, you can do a lot of good."

Organizers say they expect to sell between two and three thousand burgers.

All proceeds go to the Andreas Cancer Center in Mankato.

