Rep. Considine Expresses Displeasure in House Bill For Health Insurance Relief

Following the passage of a bill aimed to help offset health insurance costs on Thursday, Rep. Jack Considine (DFL – Mankato) expressed his desire for rapid health insurance premium relief for Minnesotans despite the unnecessary additions to the Republican bill.

“It is my sincere hope that, despite all the testimony to the contrary, relief will be coming to those Minnesotans who desperately need it. I am at a loss to explain why every time we have a humanitarian bill there needs to be strings attached," said Considine. “Gov. Dayton released a quality proposal months ago that would have gotten relief to Minnesotans for this year – and at a lower cost to the state. We should have focused on relief for our neighbors and addressed reforms after.”

The bill will now go into a conference committee where differences between it and a similar bill the Senate passed last week will be negotiated.

-KEYC News 12