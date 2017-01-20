Pick Of The Litter: Four 9-Week-Old Puppies

Arnie is the only male in the group. He's tan with a grey face.

The three sisters include Fawn, who is tan with a grey face. Lulah is the black one and Mira is the tan one with the black face.

The mom is a pit mix. The dad is unknown.

The puppies are expected to be between 30 and 50 pounds full grow.

They are energetic and love to be around people.

If you would like to meet them or any of the cats and dogs at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.

--KEYC News 12