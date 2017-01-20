Mankato Area Foundation to Announce $50,000 Grant For Spring Lake Park Outdoor Skating

The Mankato Area Foundation will announce a $50,000 grant for the Spring Lake Park Outdoor Skating and Recreation Facility on Jan. 26.

Tours and concept drawings will be available.

The recipients of the grant – the City of North Mankato and the Anthony Ford Committee will be attending.

The grant was distributed as part of a philanthropic gift from the Fallenstein Family Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.

-KEYC News 12