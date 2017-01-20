Car Rear-Ends Bus in Central Minnesota, No One Hurt

Authorities say no one was hurt when a car rear-ended a school bus on an icy road in central Minnesota.

The Holdingford School District bus was carrying 32 students when the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the bus had stopped for a stop sign and was pulling forward when it was struck in the rear by a car driven by a 16-year-old and carrying two juvenile passengers.

Authorities say the car apparently was unable to stop on the icy road.

The students were transferred to another bus.



-KEYC News 12