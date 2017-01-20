Man Charged After Allegedly Drunk Driving, Fleeing Police, Hitting Squad Car

A St. Peter man with four prior driving while impaired offenses, allegedly fled from a North Mankato cop, crashed into the squad car, and then refused to take a breathalyzer last week.

According to the criminal complaint, a North Mankato cop attempted to pull over 39-year-old Christopher Allen Kelly on January 14th for driving in the dark without headlights on.

Kelly initially stopped but then sped away.

The complaint says Kelly reached a speed of 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Sherman Street. Kelly allegedly ran a red light and went into a parking lot where he lost control and struck the squad car.

According to the complaint Kelly allegedly ignored the officer's commands.

The second responding officer broke Kelly's window and forced him out.

Kelly allegedly smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

The complaint states Kelly allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer after his arrest.

He faces charges for fleeing police, DWI, DWI refusal, reckless driving, speeding and running a stop light.

