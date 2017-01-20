Owatonna Man Charged For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Young Girl

An Owatonna man is charged for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl who he knew.

According to the complaint, 36–year–old Sean Wocelka is charged with three counts of second–degree criminal sexual conduct after an Owatonna Police detective investigated a report from the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance of possible sexual abuse.

The complaint says the child told Police Wocelka had been touching her inappropriately with a toy animal since she was five.

The complaint goes on to say Wocelka told police the child received the toy as a present and denied looking at or touching the child inappropriately.

Wocelka's next court appearance is set for April 10.

