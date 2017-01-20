Man Stands At Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial in Protest of Cross Removal

An Apple Valley man is taking a stand after a cross was removed from a veteran's park in Belle Plaine.

All day Friday, Jeff Hom has been standing at the park with a flag and cross in his hand.

This after the Belle Plaine City Council voted and removed the cross from a memorial intended to be a soldier kneeling before a cross.

Hom says, "I saw it on the news and had to do something. It's time the lawmakers stop kissing the behinds of these whiners."

Hom says he is not sure when he will stop standing there.

Throughout the day several other people have joined him in support, many bringing him food.

