Trump Protests Take Place in Minnesota

Hundreds of protesters were marching in Minneapolis to demonstrate against the inauguration of Republican President Donald Trump.

The Resist from Day One Coalition says various Twin Cities groups marched in the streets Friday to reject what the coalition calls ``the Trump administration's hateful agenda.''

The march was to end with a rally at City Hall in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening. The coalition says students also walked out of classes at the University of Minnesota, Augsburg College and at high schools to join the march.

Police say at one point the protesters burned a mannequin in south Minneapolis, but the fire is out and there was no threat to any businesses. A protest also was planned in St. Cloud for Inauguration Day.



