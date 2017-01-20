KEYC - MSU Hosts Viewing Party for Inauguration

MSU Hosts Viewing Party for Inauguration

MANKATO, MN -

Right here in Mankato, MSU's College Republicans held a viewing party to watch our 45th President Donald Trump get sworn in. Students gathered to watch the historic moment when Mr. Donald Trump became President Trump.


"Ah, it's pretty cool being out here on campus, I mean I wish I was there. I wish I was getting rained on out there with everybody else. But it was pretty cool being here on campus with people I know, with people I connect with," Aaron Eberhart, MSU College Republicans chair said.


Many students at the viewing party said Trump spoke well, and encouraging about the future...


"Patriotism. Love of country was going through my mind. It seemed really inclusive. Everybody you talk to about how divisive he might seem or things you didn't like here or things you didn't like there... if you give him a fair shot, I think he's going to be a great president for everyone as he said he would be," Eberhart said. But some say he gave the same message he's been giving for the past few months. Which could be a missed opportunity for the new president.


"And people keep expecting him to change, and it'll be a different tone. This was his chance to say I'm now president, and set a different tone, he's still in campaign mode," Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor said. 

Now, the nation is moving forward with a new Commander in Chief. But not forgetting the challenges that ahead of the country, or the President.


"I feel like with his speech one of his main things was unity and putting all the people first. But I feel like people will fight against that right away and not jump onto the idea and feel like there are outside motives and everything. And so I believe his main goal of unity will be his biggest challenge at first of getting everyone behind him," Ryan Munchow said.


"We'll find out, I mean, it's basically, that's what a lot of people will be saying, I guess we'll find out," Parsneau said. 


Many people are expecting the first 100 days to be the most telling for Trump's presidency. 

