HyVee Hosts Wellness Expo

HyVee was hosting a Wellness Expo at their Hilltop location. The event was to showcase the services HyVee offers for health and wellness and to welcome the Mayo Clinic Express Care staff. The Mayo Clinic is a new partner of HyVee. During the event they offered blood pressure tests, samples of healthy alternatives, and fun drawings.



"So this time of year is a good time for people, you know, they're still hanging on to their new year resolutions whether it weight loss, or eating heathly, or whatever it is. So it's good for people to know I'm here for those people who want to know just how to cook healthier or how to make healthy meals, things like that," Joradana Schreiner, HyVee Dietitian said.



HyVee has dietitians, a pharmacy, health–market teams, and now the Mayo Clinic Express all at Hilltop HyVee.