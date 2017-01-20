Tacos Sworn Into Lunch For Trinity North Mock Election

It's a big day for our country... and for Trinity North Morristown students, who are celebrating an election of their own.



"It was an election unit, and I took the students through the entire election process, all the way from registering to vote. It started out with each child telling us what food was their favorite, they all gave little speeches," said Teacher Juanita Krueger.



After months of learning about the election process and joining campaign trails, the students narrowed it down to two important candidates: tacos or pizza?



"We got campaign flyers. We had election bucks that bought posters, cards that everyone took home to their parents, and voice announcements," said Student Pizza Supporter Vanndin Sheehy.



Student Taco Supporter Liviana Lee adds, "We had to get money and bring certain papers. We had to get more members. That was hard."



On voting day, the results favored tacos, which doesn't seem like much of a loss for either party, but the goal is to teach students a greater lesson.



"We don't always get our way. We need to figure out how we can deal with that if we don't get our way. We make the best of it and we support those who were victorious," said Krueger.



"They should come to lunch since they were voting too. And they did work really hard, too," said Lee.



Now on Inauguration Day, both parties are coming together to honor tacos' victory by eating a taco lunch.

--KEYC News 12