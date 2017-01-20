Cambria Celebrates Opening Of River Hills Mall Gallery

Cambria is officially celebrating the opening of their newest gallery.

The family owned quartz producer expanded to Mankato's River Hills Mall in November. On Friday, local business leaders, including Greater Mankato Growth Ambassadors, celebrated the expansion during an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The gallery features 133 designs, with a showroom featuring custom made countertops surfaces.

Since the official opening, store managers say they have welcomed thousands of local residents to the gallery. This is the store's second location in Mankato.

