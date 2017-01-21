KEYC - Scarlets Down Falcons 50-43

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
The Mankato West Girls Basketball team were able to outlast their Big 9 opponent. They defeated the Faribault Falcons 50-43 Friday night. 

Ashley Gustavson led the Scarlets with 11 points. Hailey Kiewiet added 10.
 

