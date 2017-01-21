MRI Upgrade To Improve Diagnoses, Patient Experience

A 20,000 pound, state of the art MRI scanner is being air–lifted into Mayo Clinic Hospital in Mankato Saturday. The technology costs over $2 million, with twice the strength of the hospital's current MRI scanner.



"It's the strongest magnet that you can get that's FDA approved for patient care," said Mayo Clinic Radiologist Dr. Michael Wolf.



But it's more than just a fancy piece of technology. For many patients, undergoing an MRI treatment can be stressful, and doctors say this new scanner will ease some of that tension.



"Because the magnet is stronger, the scan times are shorter and because we have shorter scan times, the likelihood of having to use sedation is much less. The patient's anxiety will be much less because not only is it a stronger magnet, the bore itself is larger so that they don't feel as claustrophobic," said Wolf.



While this will provide patients with a more comfortable experience, it is also helping doctors.



"The picture leads to a better diagnosis and a more accurate diagnosis, probably in a faster amount of time. As a result patients will be able to be treated faster and more accurately," said Wolf.



Doctors say this will help conditions involving the brain, spine and musculoskeletal system. "More powerful MRI is going to enable us to get better images and see smaller lesions," said Wolf.



This will doctors differentiate between harmless and potentially hazardous medical conditions.



"In the end, that's really what we're all about .We want it to be easier for the patient to have these studies done so we can have better, accurate diagnoses," said Wolf.



The new scanner is expected to be running by early March.

