Boy Scout Troop Teaches Internet Safety Class

A local Boy Scout is teaching children the importance of internet safety in an effort to earn his wings.



Josh Ellerbeck and his troop put together a one hour presentation full of videos, games and questions Saturday at the St. Peter Public Library. This is a part of Ellerbeck's Eagle Scout service project.



"I gave them tips like don't click on advertisements that tell you you're getting something for free, don't fill out personal information on surveys, like your address and e-mail. Things like that. I also told them that clicking on these advertisements can download viruses on your computer, which can be very serious," said Ellerbeck of Troop 58.



Other tips included making sure your social media pages are private and to only allow people you know personally to follow you.

--KEYC News 12