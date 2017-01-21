Godahl Store Decides What is Next for Building

The Godahl store Co–op held a board meeting to decide what to do next with the physical building. The store closed their doors in December after suffering too many financial losses. During the meeting many different ideas were thrown out, like turning the space into a non–profit, an ice cream parlor, or a restaurant, or even just a space to rent or lease out. The future is still unclear for the building, they discussed having a few more meetings in the future.



"It's just a lot of, a lot of good ideas floating around out there. We're going to take action pretty quick. We're not going to sit around, we're going to get something in this building really soon," Jim Augustin, one of the Co-Op board members said.



The building is on the historical building registry for being one of the oldest co–ops—they've been open for 122 years.