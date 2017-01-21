Mankato Joins in Women's Marches Across the Nation

Many locals right here in Mankato joined in the national Women's March movement. In downtown Mankato, more than 50 men, women, and children gathered to stand up for their rights.



"It's not just for women it's for everyone. You know, women's rights are everyone's rights. Human rights," Amy Kortuem, one of the protesters said. And a big theme throughout the small gathering was no matter who you are, you can make a big difference in your community.



"You don't have to do great things, you have to do small things. And do them consistently. And there's something you can do no matter where you are that will guarantee the rights of your rights and the people's rights," Gretta Handke, one of the protest organizers said.



"The constitution begins with, not with, 'I, the president' it begins with 'We the people...' And no effort is too small," Kortuem said.



"And together, we are incredibly, incredibly powerful," one of the reverends said to the crowd.



Although the Women's march here in Mankato wasn't on the same scale as those in Minneapolis or Washington, DC... It still brought star power to support the fundamental rights of women.

"But the base to be able to do that is fundamentally the people. And as Gretta said, you gotta stand up for your rights to have those rights, and thanks for doing that today, folks," Rep. Clark Johnson said.