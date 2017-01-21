KEYC - Minnesota's Game And Fish Fund Looming Budget Deficit

Minnesota's Game And Fish Fund Looming Budget Deficit

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Minnesota -

A deficit is looming in the fund that provides most of the dollars for Minnesota's fish and wildlife programs, and it's projected to go into the red as soon as next year.
This could mean deep cuts to programs important to thousands of Minnesotans unless lawmakers take action.
Governor Mark Dayton is expected to make a proposal for addressing the problem when he releases his budget Tuesday.
DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr declined to discuss specifics of the administration's proposal before Dayton releases his budget.
But a Game and Fish Fund oversight committee has recommended a comprehensive funding package that includes higher fees for fishing and hunting licenses, ice fishing houses and the like to ensure the stability of the fund for the next decade.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.