Minnesota's Game And Fish Fund Looming Budget Deficit

A deficit is looming in the fund that provides most of the dollars for Minnesota's fish and wildlife programs, and it's projected to go into the red as soon as next year.

This could mean deep cuts to programs important to thousands of Minnesotans unless lawmakers take action.

Governor Mark Dayton is expected to make a proposal for addressing the problem when he releases his budget Tuesday.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr declined to discuss specifics of the administration's proposal before Dayton releases his budget.

But a Game and Fish Fund oversight committee has recommended a comprehensive funding package that includes higher fees for fishing and hunting licenses, ice fishing houses and the like to ensure the stability of the fund for the next decade.

