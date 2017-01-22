Semi Driver Injured After Hitting Cow in Cottonwood County

A semi driver is injured after hitting cattle on Highway 71 near Sanborn.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning.

According to the State Patrol, 39-year-old Robert Schultz of Shell Lake, Wisconsin was southbound on Highway 71.

That’s when he swerved to miss cattle on the highway.

The semi hit at least one cow before rolling over and sliding into the ditch.

Schultz suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Windom Hospital.

The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt and that no alcohol was involved.

The Windom Police Department, Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, and Lamberton Ambulance assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12