Pair Rescued After Utility Vehicle Falls Through Ice On Lake

Authorities say a 33-year-old man and 4-year-old girl were rescued when a utility vehicle crashed through the ice of a western Minnesota lake.

The incident happened about noon Saturday on the north end of Lake Ida near the Big Horn Bay Resort north of Alexandria. Douglas County Sheriff's Office officials say the man and girl were wet and cold, but OK.

The Star Tribune reports that a man called 911 and said he saw the side-by-side utility vehicle crash through the ice, and the man and girl were standing atop the submerged vehicle in 7 feet of water.

Emergency responders used a small flotation device and brought the man and child to shore.

-KEYC News 12