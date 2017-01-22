3M Helps Provide Protective Vests for Decatur Police

The Decatur Police Department is improving the safety of its detectives thanks to some assistance from 3M.

The department was able to purchase 22 new vests thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Maplewood, Minnesota-based company. The money is part of the company's corporate grant program, through which it donates to several organizations throughout the community.

3M Security Supervisor Roger Martin says they enjoy giving back to the community especially the police and fire departments.

Police Chief Nat Allen says the vests are important in helping to protect detectives while they are in the line of duty.

-KEYC News 12