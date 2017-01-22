Bigger Buses May Form Part of Rochester's Transit Solutions

Rochester's public transit operator has demonstrated a 60-foot articulating bus that might become a part of the city's transit system in the future.

The articulating bus with an accordion-like joint in its body was brought from Minneapolis to Rochester by First Transit to see if it could be a good fit for the city.

The bus includes three axles and two rigid sections connected with a pivoting joint, and can carry up to 100 people per trip.

Tony Knauer, Rochester Public Transit director, says the passenger capacity of the buses would be a benefit for the city's most popular routes.

He says the bus could also potentially be of assistance on Mayo Clinic campus routes and Destination Medical Center plans.

-KEYC News 12