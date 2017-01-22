Man Shot in Downtown Duluth

A 28-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting at the Lake Superior Bottle Shop in downtown Duluth Saturday night.

Police responded to the store, located at the corner of 1st Avenue East and 1st Street, around 8:45 p.m on a report of a shooting incident.\

Authorities say the victim was shot in the abdomen area and his condition is unknown at this time.

Three men were detained and questioned in connection with the shooting.

Police say two of the people, a 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were taken to the St. Louis County Jail, pending charges of 2nd degree assault.

The third person, a 32-year-old man, was released pending further investigation.

Police believe the victim and the suspects knew each other and this was not a random act.

Authorities say they're not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

