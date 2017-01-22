Officer Fires Gun During Drug Arrest in Waterloo

An undercover officer fired during the arrest of two drug trafficking suspects in Waterloo, but no one was injured.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at a car wash in Waterloo around 7:20 a.m. Sunday where undercover officers were meeting two suspects from Minnesota.

When officers initially tried to arrest the suspects, an altercation happened and one agent fired two rounds.

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old man from Minnesota were both arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

Officials did not identify the officer who fired his weapon because he is working undercover.

