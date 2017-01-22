Mankato Bridal Show Brings Glamor

Brides from all over Minnesota came to the Verizon Wireless Center for the Mankato Bridal Show. This year's Mankato Bridal show had all the glitz and glam showing the best for weddings in 2017.



"The color of the year is going to be green for bridal, so we're excited about that. It's a fun new color to play with. We're seeing a lot of texture and a little bit of color back into the wedding dresses and a little bit of black lace overlays in the ball gowns," Kathie Linder, one of the bridal show directors, said.



While some enjoyed the fashion show, showing more than 65 different gowns, some had other things on their mind.

"Looking for desserts mainly. That our big thing that we have left. And then also looking at tuxes," Cierra Brandt, a bride-to-be said.



"The food," Jacob Johnson said. The event brings in hundreds of brides a year, but even some grooms joined in the fun.



"I wanted to come out just so I have a little bit of a say in what's going to happen," Johnson said.



And the most priceless thing you can get at the Bridal Show is good wedding day advice.



"It's always nice to get a lot done in the beginning, so you don't have to rush in the end and make sure you get stuff reserved as soon as you can. That's really helped," Brandt said.



"Just go with the flow. You've done your best to plan the wedding that you've been dreaming of and whatever happens the day of is going to happen. And just enjoy the moment with your husband–to–be, and it's a day you never going to get back so just let the little things slide and enjoy the day," Linder said.