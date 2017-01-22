Mount Kato Honors Military Service Members

Hundreds of veterans and active duty service members are hitting the slopes Sunday during Mount Kato's annual Military Service Day.



The mountain is honoring those who have served by offering discounted ski lift and rental rates. Coordinators also organized events, like a tug of war between military branches, as a way to bring everyone together.



"Some units come out here; it's kind of like their reunion in a way. For others, it's a great way to get their families out skiing and snowboarding. You could see during the tug of war, some of them didn't even know each other and it was kind of like a comradery, a brotherhood. It was really cool to see that," said Special Events Coordinator Greta Wintersteen.



Tom Mader, former U.S. Marine added, "There's a comradery here and if I can help it, I will never miss another year here."



Mankato Brewery sponsored pint glasses to give away to the tug of war winning team.

