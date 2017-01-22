Farm Toy Show Draws Hundreds Of Collectors

Jim Mealman has loved farm toys for as long as he can remember.



"We'd save our money all year long to buy $200 or $300 worth of toys. Then we'd go home and we'd have a big farm layout that we'd play with," Toy Show Organizer Jim Mealman said.



That's what led him to start running toy shows of his own. "We had a bunch of stuff in our collection that we just wanted to get rid of so I could buy some more stuff back. We had one table and five years later, we had 10 tables going to toy shows and a lot more inventory," said Mealman.



Now, Mealman is in charge of running the 10th annual St. Peter Toy Show. This is a chance for farm toy enthusiasts to come together and purchase a collection of their own.



"We have our customers come in every show and they collect. Then you have farmers that come because they see the show and they say 'grandpa had this toy,' or 'dad had this toy on the farm,' or 'my uncle had this' and they want to get it to remember him by," said Mealman.



Farm Toy Enthusiast Tyler Huber said, "I've been collecting since I was really young, all the way up until the day I got a farm toy display in my basement. I keep adding things here and there, finding one off things, different things to collect."



Thousands, like Huber, came out Saturday and Sunday to marvel over the 100 tables filled with collectibles.



"It's definitely a hobby, it's a pastime. It's keeping me out of trouble. It keeps me sane. I find a lot of joy in collecting farm toys," said Huber.



If you missed it, the show will be back in St. Peter on January 27-28, 2018.

--KEYC News 12