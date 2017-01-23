Buffalo Lake Man Arrested In Renville County Pursuit

A Buffalo Lake man is arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Renville County.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says an officer tried to stop a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Joshua Stark, around 11:30 a.m. yesterday for speeding and failure to signal.

Authorities say Stark led deputies on a 6 mile pursuit through Martinsburg Township before he eventually stopped.

Police say they had to physically remove Stark from his vehicle before arresting him and taking him into custody.

Stark is being held on requested charges of fleeing in motor vehicle, first degree driving while impaired, driving with a cancelled driver’s license and obstructing the legal process.