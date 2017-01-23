Gas Prices Fall During Inauguration Week, Drop Expected To Continue

Gas prices fell during inauguration week, and experts say the drop is expected to continue.

According to GasBuddy, Friday marked the first inauguration day since 2001 in which Americans were paying less at the pump than they were on the previous Inauguration day.

The national average gas price sits at 2.32 per gallon, that’s compared to the $3.31 cents Americans were paying at the pump around Inauguration day in 2013.

Here in Minnesota, we’re paying an average of $2.30 per gallon to fill up, that’s about 2 cents less than we paid on average last week.

One of the first announcements made by the Trump Administration was its America First Energy Plan, which states that producing more energy is in America’s national security interest.

Experts say it’s too soon to speculate what that plan might mean in the long term for prices at the pump, but they expect another week of lower gas prices.