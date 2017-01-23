Justice Department Sues KleinBank And Tests Its Limits

A federal discrimination lawsuit against a suburban Twin Cities bank could test the government's ability to force outlying banking firms to do business in inner cities.

Since 2002 the Justice Department has filed a dozen similar lawsuits against banks, with most located in suburban areas. A Star Tribune review of federal fair lending cases shows those cases settled quickly, with the banks agreeing to open as many as four new branches in underserved minority neighborhoods.

Earlier this month the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against KleinBank, which has persistently passed federal reviews on its lending in underserved areas.

KleinBank is arguing that the government can't tell it how to market its services or where to build its branches.

Justice Department officials declined to comment.