State Requesting Vasquez Trial To Resume

The Minnesota Assistant Attorney General is asking a Brown County Judge to set a date for Miguel Vasquez's murder trial to resume.

According to the court document, William Klumpp made the request because the Rule 20 evaluation was filed January 3rd with neither party requesting a hearing on the results over the following 16 days.

The state is asking Judge Robert Docherty to find Vasquez competent to stand trial and set a date for the trial to resume.

Vasquez has been in Brown County jail since late December after undergoing a mental evaluation at the St. Peter Security hospital.

He was sent to St. Peter in November after attempting suicide, which put his murder trial on hold.

Vasquez is accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend Amber Lechuga in September 2014.

