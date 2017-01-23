MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Job Growth Continues In December

Jonathan Zierdt with Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about December job numbers and upcoming events. As for December job numbers, the Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area has gained a total of 56 jobs in the last year. Minnesota gained a total of 11,900 jobs during the month of December.

The Workforce Talent Summit was held last week at South Central College. The event brought business professionals and community leaders together to talk about ways to build the workforce in the region. 160 business and community members were in attendance. The next Talent Summit will take place on February 28, where attendees will conquer the next step in achieving this goal. For more information, visit greatermankato.com/talent