Income Tax Filing Season Begins

Minnesota taxpayers can begin filing their state and federal income tax returns today.

The IRS has begun accepting paper and electronic returns, with over 153 million individual tax returns expected to be filed in 2017.

The IRS is reminding taxpayers that it may take several days for refunds to be released and processed. With weekends and the President's Day holiday, officials say some may not have access to their refunds until the week of February 27.

The due date for employees filing W2 and 1099 forms is January 31st.

The individual filing season closes April 18th.

The IRS encourages you to track your refund. Use the tracker here: http://www.revenue.state.mn.us/individuals/individ_income/pages/draft-wmr-context-page.aspx