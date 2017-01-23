Applications Being Accepted For 2017 Blue Earth County Citizens Academy

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Blue Earth County Citizens Academy.

The free seven week program gives 20 Blue Earth County residents an inside look at county government operations through tours and interactions with county staff.

The sessions last about three hours and take place on Tuesday nights from March 21st through May 2nd.

The deadline to submit an application to be in the program is March 3rd.

For more information or to apply, visit http://www.co.blue-earth.mn.us/189/Citizens-Academy