One Week Left to Register For FEMA Aid

If you suffered losses or damage in the September 21-24 severe storms and flooding, the time to register for federal disaster assistance is now. With only a week left to apply, Minnesota officials and FEMA are urging impacted residents in designated counties to apply for assistance as soon as possible. The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 30.

Residents of Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties who suffered damage or loss from the September storms and flooding may be eligible for assistance.

“Time is running out for Minnesotans who suffered flood damage from heavy rainstorms last September,” said Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly. “If you had damage, make sure to register for individual assistance through FEMA now before the January 30 deadline.”

Assistance from FEMA may include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property loss and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

“We at FEMA want to be sure that anyone who qualifies for assistance gets the help he or she needs,” Federal Coordinating Officer David Samaniego said. “Our core mission is to support the people affected.”

Potential beneficiaries in the designated counties may register for assistance in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS-Video Relay Service; TTY: 800-462-7585).

Operators, including multilingual ones, are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

